Employers must pay pension contributions of casual workers – TDCL

Tema District Council of Labour (TDCL) has called on the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to ensure that employers enrol their casual workers on pension schemes.

Mr Emmanuel Addo-Kumi, Vice Chairman Tema District Council of Labour, told the Ghana News Agency that even though laws were covering the payment of pension for workers, some companies did not do so, especially for their casual workers.

Mr Addo-Kumi said, “the casual workers are complaining, some companies don’t pay which is against the law, others pay but how they input it is another issue.”

He advised the companies to pay the pension contributions no matter how much pay the workers earned, stressing that they must not only work with the employees but must also think about their future by enrolling them on the compulsory pension schemes.

“Employers must be up and doing because if they are working for you, you must also think about their future but if you only think about today without their future you are not helping them,” he said.

He also called on the NPRA not to wait for employees to visit their offices to make complaints but must be proactive to visit the companies and check if they were truly paying the pension contributions of their workers.

Mr Addo-Kumi commended the NPA for the decision to educate operators in the informal sector on the available pension schemes.