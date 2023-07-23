Employment Ministry cautions public against recruitment fraud

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has cautioned the public against online recruitment fraud.

The Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said its attention had been drawn to a news item circulating on social media, that there was recruitment under the heading “The Ministry of Information: Information Officers Upcoming Interview.”

The statement said the publication also directed the short-listed persons to report to the MELR, Accra, to fill the Public Services Interview Evaluation Forms before Wednesday to attend an upcoming interview starting on Thursday, 20th July 2023, at the various Government’s Ministries.

Again, in the publication, applicants were to submit requirements such as; Ghana Card or any valid Identification Card, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Number, copies of CV, certificates, transcripts, and Public Services Interview Evaluation (PSIE) forms to the Ministry of Information.

The statement informed the public, especially jobseekers and the youth that “The MELR has not officially notified the public of any recruitment from the Ministry of Information on the said date.”

It said the MELR was not a recruitment body, stressing that all recruitments under the various Government Institutions among others were carried out by the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

The statement entreated the public to disregard any information about the above recruitment interview since it was being perpetuated by fraudsters.