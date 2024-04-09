Empower Playgrounds Holds STEM Workshop For BECE Candidates

A 1-Day Empower Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) workshop organized by Empower Playgrounds in collaboration with the Ghana Science Association with support from ‘Me Boafo’ Foundation for final year students (BECE candidates) has officially ended on a good note in Accra.

With over 200 students from 9 schools from the Eastern and Greater Accra in attendance, the event was geared towards creating a sustainable learning environment for future opportunities.

The participating schools were Luta & Amoyoakope JHS from Dangme West District, Greater Accra, Obosono JHS and Ankwansu JHS from the Akuapem South district, Yonguase (Yilo Krobo) Eastern Region, Adenya, Attabui and Akyeremanten JHS from Akuapem North and Mpeam from the New Juaben North.

Gracing the occasion were experts from the STEM field; Dr. Angela Trego (USA), PE, PMP, a licensed professional engineer, Dr. Peace Amoatey, Agricultural engineer, University of Ghana, Dr. Jersley Chirawurah, Malaria research scientist, University of Ghana, Mr. Solomon Ayeboafo Otu, Plant Geneticist, GAEC, Dr. Thomas Tagoe, Neuroscientist, University of Ghana medical school and Dr. Jemima Kassah, Fisheries scientist, University of Education, Winneba.

The experts highlighted the careers and impacts of STEM in national and global development. They, however, urged the students to enroll in STEM activities.

Some sections of the students in an interview with AccraDailyPost indicated their readiness to explore the STEM field.

They also expressed their gratitude to the organizers for implementing such projects.

“We are grateful to Empower Playgrounds and facilitators for this workshop. We didn’t know about the benefits involved in taking the STEM course. We have received enough ideas and information, so we will do our best to learn more and also improve our knowledge,” they stated.

As part of the workshop, the students toured the engineering laboratory and interacted with seasoned engineer and lecturer Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann.