Empowering African Women: Advancing the 50MAWSP Digital Platform

Taking place over three days, from May 15th to 17th, 2024, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the Joint ECOWAS, COMESA, and EAC Workshop to Validate New Functionalities for the Update of the “50 Million African Women Speak Platform (50MAWSP)” was a significant gathering.

Orchestrated by the ECOWAS Centre for Gender and Development (ECGD), this workshop convened experts from ECOWAS, COMESA, and EAC, alongside active women users of the 50MAWSP platform and esteemed partners such as the Spanish Cooperation, the African Development Bank (AfDB), USAID West Africa, and the UN Women Office for West and Central Africa.

The workshop commenced with an official inauguration by the Director of Cabinet of the Minister in charge of Regional Integration and Ivorians Living Abroad, graced by the keynote address from the Director of the ECGD, representing Professor Fatou SOW SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs. Distinguished speakers included representatives from ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, the Kingdom of Spain to Côte d’Ivoire, AfDB, COMESA Gender Director, and the Cabinet Director of the Côte d’Ivoire Minister for Social Affairs, Women, and Children.

Central to the workshop’s objectives was the validation of proposed new functionalities aimed at revitalizing the 50MAWSP platform. These enhancements encompassed improvements to user interface and experience, content enrichment, enhanced promotional strategies, networking capabilities, and analytical functionalities. Additionally, participants deliberated on and endorsed the terms of reference for recruiting a firm to evaluate the inaugural phase of the 50MAWSP digital networking platform project, seeking pathways to ensure the platform’s sustainability and financial autonomy in its forthcoming phases.

Upon the workshop’s conclusion, the three implementing partner Regional Economic Communities (RECs) of the 50MAWSP project signed the Workshop Outcome Declaration, delineating the collaborative roadmap for the project’s progression.

The 50MAWSP digital platform, launched in November 2019, spans data collection across 38 African countries, dedicated to bolstering the economic prowess of women entrepreneurs across the continent. Its cardinal mission is to furnish financial and non-financial resources, fostering the growth and triumph of women in business.

As the three-day discourse culminated, participants voiced their contentment, with the closing ceremony attended by the representative of USAID, reaffirming their unwavering support for women’s development throughout Africa. Additional speakers included representatives from UN-WOMEN, EAC, COMESA, and ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire.

The formal closure of the workshop was executed by Ms. Sandra OULATE FATTOH, Director of the ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development, standing in for Commissioner Fatou SOW SARR, signifying a unified commitment to the advancement of African women through collaborative endeavors.