Empowering the Next Generation: Girls-In-ICT Initiative Catalyzes Remarkable Educational Strides in Ghana’s Digital Landscape

The Girls-In-ICT Initiative is rapidly demonstrating its transformative power within the national digital strategy, as evidenced by the remarkable educational advancements of its beneficiaries. This program, dedicated to nurturing the digital aptitude of young women, has witnessed participants excel from modest beginnings to notable achievements in their academic and personal growth.

A noteworthy illustration of the initiative’s impact is the academic success of two outstanding participants from the 2017 cohort in the Bono Region. These young women have exceled academically, with one studying Mathematics & Computer Science at the University of Ghana, and the other pursuing Geomatic Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who expressed excitement over this news at the climax of the 2023 Girls-In-ICT celebration held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region said, this and many more other improvements in the initiative keeps pushing her to seek for the better welfare of young women all over the country.

“During my usual tours in the last week of training of the girls, these young girls who most of the time have not used or seen a computer before, baffled me with the confidence they exude after a few days of exposure to the computer. I want to use this platform to motivate the students to continue honing their talents by practicing more of what they have learned. We encourage teachers to form coding clubs to enable the girls practice more of what they have learnt to develop their ICT skills” she said.

Sustainabilty

The Ablekuma West lawmaker detailed a number of prospects made by the Akufo-Addo administration to sustain the Girls-In-ICT initiative across all country with the aim that, no individual is left behind in the journey.

She further indicated that since its inception in 2012, the initiative has enriched the lives of 12,981 young girls and 1,200 teachers, aligning with the government’s mission to foster a digital economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visionary strategy which aims to enhance the participation of females in the ICT sector, broadening the industry’s perspectives and dialogues.

The initiative is a concerted effort to close the digital gender gap, preparing young women to become future innovators and problem-solvers through early development of digital literacy and skills. This proactive policy is crucial for our burgeoning digital economy.

This year’s theme, “Digital Skills for Life,” is a testament to the initiative’s aim to equip the next generation for a globalized world. The program is designed not only to impart ICT skills but also to fundamentally reshape the aspirations of young Ghanaian girls, fostering a belief in the boundless potential of their contributions to our digital future.