Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: CYO Hosts BECE Seminar for JHS

As the Junior High School journey reaches its culmination, the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) is taking proactive steps to equip young minds for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

In an effort to support and empower students preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), CYO proudly announces its upcoming seminar slated for the 26th of May at the esteemed Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church in Dansoman.

With the support of Pizarea as this year’s sponsor and esteemed media partners including Young PRs, Promoter Koolic, Phantom TV, and Brainstorm Promotions, CYO is poised to deliver an engaging and impactful event tailored to the needs of JHS students on the brink of their academic milestone.

The seminar aims to provide invaluable guidance and insights into navigating the BECE examination process with confidence and competence. Through interactive sessions and expert-led workshops, students will gain practical strategies for effective exam preparation, stress management techniques, and tips for optimizing performance on exam day.

Beyond the confines of the examination hall, CYO recognizes the importance of preparing students for the transition into post-secondary education or alternative pathways. Accordingly, the seminar will also feature sessions dedicated to exploring post-BECE opportunities, career pathways, and essential life skills to thrive in today’s dynamic world.

“We believe that investing in the empowerment of our youth is essential for building a brighter future,” remarked Christian Edem Kuetsinya, Chairperson of CYO. “By providing students with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to succeed, we are laying the foundation for a generation of confident, capable leaders.”

In addition to the invaluable knowledge imparted during the seminar, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with mentors, industry professionals, and fellow students, fostering networks and relationships that extend far beyond the event itself.

CYO extends a warm invitation to all JHS students preparing for the BECE examination to join this transformative seminar and take the first step towards realizing their full potential. Together, let us empower tomorrow’s leaders to reach new heights of academic excellence and personal growth.