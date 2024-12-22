Empowering Women in Mining: Dorcas Oppong’s Journey at Newmont’s Akyem Mine

In Ghana’s Birim North District, Newmont’s Akyem Mine stands as a symbol of opportunity, inclusion, and transformation.

One of the most inspiring stories emerging from this hub of progress is that of Dorcas Oppong, a determined woman from the Afosu community whose journey reflects Newmont’s commitment to diversity and empowerment.

Dorcas joined Newmont just a year and a half ago through the company’s Learnership Programme, following seven years of work with ATS, the former catering services provider for Newmont. Her career took a pivotal turn when she witnessed women operating heavy machinery at the mine. “I saw the women operating the machines and thought, this machine, and this single human being—come to talk of a lady—is operating it. Then I thought, I would also like to sit in the same machine one day and work as an operator,” she recalls. Today, Dorcas is living her dream as a skilled haul truck operator, attributing her success to Newmont’s inclusive culture. “Inclusion is a core value at Newmont. As a human being and a lady working with men, I see that what the men can do, I am also able to do.”

Since its inception in November 2015, Newmont’s Akyem Learnership Trainee Programme has been instrumental in equipping local youth with the skills needed to build careers in the mining industry. Participants undergo a rigorous one-year training course, which includes 1,032 hours of classroom instruction and practical fieldwork, focusing on Mine Operations. Trainees learn critical skills such as haul truck operation, loading, and drill and blast techniques.

Newmont’s Akyem Mine currently employs over 1,000 individuals from the Birim North District, representing 47% of its workforce. Women like Dorcas are making significant strides in an industry traditionally dominated by men, with the female workforce at the mine now comprising 13%. Newmont’s commitment to diversity extends beyond numbers, fostering an environment where women are encouraged to excel in roles once considered unconventional. Reflecting on her own journey, Dorcas shares, “Had it not been for Newmont giving me the opportunity, I wouldn’t be on the truck as a haul truck operator. But because the chance was given to all, it inspires me, it motivates me a lot.”

Newmont’s support for women goes beyond the workplace, providing 16 weeks of paid maternity leave, flexible rosters for pregnant employees, and dedicated facilities like lactation rooms for nursing mothers. “As a mother working at the same time, it’s quite challenging,” Dorcas explains. “Newmont took it upon itself so that mothers can have peace of mind, knowing that even if I go to work, I have a place to keep my breast milk, which is safe. I think Newmont thinks about women, and that alone is a plus.”

Dorcas’s story is one of resilience, ambition, and deep gratitude. “I see my future as very bright because getting the opportunity to work with Newmont is not easy, but I am fortunate enough to have gotten that opportunity. Knowing where I am coming from and my background, I know my future is very bright.”

Through its unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion, Newmont is not only changing individual lives but also reshaping perceptions of women in mining. Dorcas’s journey exemplifies the impact of opportunity, a supportive work culture, and the belief that with the right environment, anyone can achieve their dreams.