Empowering Youth for Military Success: MP Encourages Pursuit of Degrees and Professional Certificates

In a passionate call to the youth aspiring to join the military and other security services, Dr. Freda Prempeh, a Minister of State at the Office of the President, has emphasized the importance of obtaining degrees or professional certificates. She urges them to prioritize their studies, stressing that it is better to wait and acquire the necessary qualifications before applying.

During a special event at Serwaa Kesse Senior High School (SHS) in Duayaw-Nkwanta, Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, Dr. Prempeh presented cadet uniforms and accoutrement to the cadet corps. Not only that, she generously donated LED bulbs and streetlights to enhance the school’s lighting systems and bolster security.

Drawing from her experience as a former officer of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), Dr. Prempeh advised the cadets that with degrees or professional certificates, they would have greater opportunities for swift career progression in the military or other forces they choose to serve.

She emphasized the values of discipline, selflessness, and avoiding unhealthy lifestyles while encouraging them to dedicate their leisure hours to reading and achieving excellent grades.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the Free SHS Programme, Dr. Prempeh expressed her gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing Ghanaian children, regardless of their background, with access to secondary education. She encouraged the students to seize this golden opportunity and excel academically, inspiring the government to further strengthen the program for the benefit of more children.

Mrs. Yaa Serwaa, the Headmistress of the school, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for Dr. Prempeh’s invaluable contributions in addressing the school’s development needs. She also appealed for support to complete the school’s fencing project, as the student population has grown significantly under the Free SHS Programme, with over 2,200 students now enrolled.

The aim is to accommodate even more students in the coming academic years by expanding the infrastructure.

During her visit, Dr. Prempeh also inspected the construction work on a Kindergarten block at Duayaw-Nkwanta Presbyterian Primary School.

This project, which she actively lobbied for from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), has reached the roofing stage. She urged the contractor to expedite the work, assuring them of the community’s eagerness to witness its completion within the agreed six-month timeframe.

Mr. Seth Kofi Dankwa, the Tano North Deputy Director of Education in charge of administration, commended Dr. Prempeh for her unwavering assistance, highlighting the positive impact it has had on addressing critical challenges in basic and secondary education within the municipality.

As Dr. Freda Prempeh continues her dedicated efforts to empower the youth and uplift educational institutions, the future hines brighter for those who dream of a career in the military and beyond.