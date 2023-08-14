Empowerment Through Music: Rebbel Ashes Releases ‘Obolobo’ to Spread Body Positivity

Afrobeats singer Rebbel Ashes has officially released “Obolobo,” his latest single on all platforms.

“Obolobo” is a fun song that gets the listener in the groove. With an orotund voice, Rebbel Ashes churns out lively verses on distinctive Afrobeats instrumentals.

The new jam talks about body positivity and seeks to change the negative narrative about bigger women online. The idea behind the song, he said, was to produce a song to “encourage big women to feel good about themselves in a world where skinny women are seen as better options.”

To send out this message, Rebbel Ashes sings about his own preference for bigger women on the chorus. Prior to the release of the song, he advised women to be proud of their natural bodies, in an interview with Amplify Ghana. “The fact is we all can’t be the same, so ladies don’t let society force you to be something you are not,” the “Good Morning” singer added.

“Obolobo” is now available worldwide on all digital streaming platforms here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/rebbelashes/obolobo