Empress Afi establishes partnership with PayAngel

Reigning 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA “Best Music Act GH/USA (Female)” winner Empress Afi collaborates with the international, Ghanaian-owned payment platform to support its mission and market expansion.

The Afro-Dancehall singer-songwriter, who dominated the headlines with her hit song ‘Pull Up on Me’ (featuring Vintage Papi) last year, will now champion PayAngel’s lightning-fast and highly accessible remittance services. The new partnership aims to solidify the brand’s reputation in Ghana and beyond as one of the leading names in the field.

“It felt like a great opportunity–especially as a Ghanaian owns the platform,” Empress Afi said. “It made me feel proud to be a part of it, supporting my own and pushing for their success. While I recognize that promoting the app isn’t easy, building trust with an audience and conveying the product’s value will be my focus. I know it will be rewarding to be part of something representing my roots, and I’m eager to make this new initiative a resounding success.”

Known for hits like ‘Pull Up on Me,’ ‘Big Lova,’ and ‘Nah Stop,’ Empress Afi (born Maureen Efua Miezah) has established herself as one of Ghana’s elite artists. While leveraging her influence for PayAngel and basking in the glory of her recent award triumph, she is working on new music, hinting at an even bigger year than her previous one.

PayAngel is a fast-growing Ghanaian-owned payment platform dedicated to making money transfers across the globe fast and affordable. Its mission to make international remittances easier and more accessible goes hand-in-hand with its vision of ensuring successful cross-border trade in Africa.

As part of the collaboration, consumers can get $10 for each successful referral made using her code “AFI.” Don’t wait any longer.