Empress Afi scores another major nomination at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2025

Award-winning Dancehall singer Empress Afi (born Maureen Efua Miezahpka) continues to draw headlines. Her latest accolade–a nomination for the 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA–sees the ‘Big Lova’ breakout star vying for the “Emerging Artiste of the Year” award, marking another major milestone in her career.

The recognition comes on the heels of her success in 2024, spearheaded by her smash collaboration ‘Pull up on Me,’ featuring Vintage Papi. The song helped Empress Afi secure “Best Music Act GH/USA (Female)” at the previous year’s Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, with her electrifying performance at the ceremony cementing her growing artistry.

“Recognition is a beautiful thing, and I’m truly honored to be nominated for the GMA USA 2025,” Empress Afi shared. “It’s a special moment for me, as this marks my first nomination from the academy. This reflects the hard work, passion, and consistency I’ve poured into my craft. I want to thank my supporters for their unwavering support. You are the reason I keep going–and why I’ll celebrate this, no matter the outcome.”

Francis Amissah, CEO and Founder of Elite PR (her representatives), also added: “Elite PR is proud to stand behind Empress Afi and celebrate this well-earned nomination. Working with such a talented artist has been a privilege. This accolade reflects her hard work and, importantly, the power of consistent, authentic brand storytelling. We’re glad the industry is finally catching up to what we’ve always known: she is a sensation in the making!”

As Empress Afi gains traction among fans, this nomination signals greater heights ahead. From her bold musical style to her rising international presence, the Dancehall star is poised to remain a standout in the rising wave of Ghanaian music talent.

The sixth edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards USA will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, New Jersey, continuing its tradition of honoring Ghanaian artists at home and in the diaspora.