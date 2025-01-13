Empress Ghadafi Announces Musical Comeback in 2025

Ghanaian-Canadian artist Empress Ghadafi is making a bold declaration for 2025: she is fully dedicating herself to her music career.

After a successful hiatus focusing on her fashion brand, Africa Fashion Week Toronto (AFWT), Empress Ghadafi is now returning to the music scene with plans to release new material.

Known for her unique fusion of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and jazz, Empress Ghadafi is preparing to share fresh sounds that will captivate her fans and music lovers worldwide. While her time away from music allowed her to build AFWT—a platform celebrating African-inspired fashion and promoting emerging African designers—the pull of her first love, music, has remained strong.

In addition to a new single, Empress Ghadafi is gearing up for the release of Empress Ghadafi Mixtape Vol. 1. The mixtape is expected to highlight her versatility as an artist, with a mix of vibrant beats and thought-provoking lyrics that reflect her growth and artistic evolution.

As she makes her return to the music industry, Empress Ghadafi is set to leave a lasting impact, combining energy, creativity, and meaningful messages to create a powerful musical legacy. Fans can look forward to an exciting year ahead as she channels her passion and commitment into her music once more. Stay tuned for updates and the upcoming releases!