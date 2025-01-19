Empress Gifty Adorye Honours Late Mother Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan in Emotional Funeral Ceremony

On January 18, 2025, renowned gospel singer and television host Empress Gifty Adorye bid a heartfelt farewell to her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, in an emotionally charged funeral ceremony in Tema.

The event saw the coming together of several prominent figures from various sectors, including the gospel music industry, politics, and religion, to offer their condolences and celebrate the life of a remarkable woman.

Among the notable attendees were political heavyweight Alan Kyerematen, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Stephen Wengam, and businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite. These dignitaries, along with many others, gathered to pay their respects to Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan and to stand in solidarity with Empress Gifty during this difficult time.

In a powerful tribute to her late mother, Empress Gifty delivered an emotional performance, singing a song that encapsulated her love and reverence for the woman who had shaped her life and career. The funeral ceremony, however, was not just a time for mourning, but also a celebration of Evangelist Annan’s legacy, which touched countless lives.

The ceremony also featured stirring performances from gospel icons such as Diana Hamilton, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Broda Sammy, and Diana Asamoah, whose songs lifted the spirits of attendees. The emotional highs were capped with a performance by Highlife artiste Kofi Kinaata, who added a soulful touch to the proceedings.

The outpouring of love and support during the ceremony highlighted the profound impact Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan had on her community, and her legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire those who knew her. Empress Gifty, surrounded by friends, family, and fans, ensured that her mother’s memory was honoured in the most fitting way possible.