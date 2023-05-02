Empress Gifty put smiles on the faces of orphans at Motherly Love Orphanage

Ghanaian gospel music dynamo, Empress Gifty, today, May 1, 2023, put smiles on the faces of orphans at Motherly Love Orphanage.

The multiple award winner decided to observe May Day with these less privileged, as she sang together with them, encouraged and prayed for them.

Additionally, Empress Gifty donated items such as bags of rice, onion, maize, beans, sugar, noodles, cooking oil, boxes of spaghetti, palm oil, sardines, tin tomatoes, detergents, sanitary pads, packs of troll and tissues among many other items.

Empress Gifty also added an undisclosed amount of money to the items donated, to help in the running of affairs of the orphanage.

Delivering the items, Empress Gifty said she adopted them some years ago to ensure they do not feel the absence of their parents from their lives and would continue to be of support to them.

The Director of the Orphanage, Rev.John Azumah also expressed his appreciation to Empress Gifty and her team for always coming to their aid.

They prayed for Empress Gifty, sang with her, and wish her the best in all her endeavours.