Emulate Nkrumah’s leadership qualities to help address global crisis – MD

The Managing Director (MD) of Yenyeya Mining Company Limited in the Upper East Region , Mr Charles Taleog Ndanbon, has observed that in this era of global crisis, Ghanaians    need to emulate the leadership qualities of  Osagyefo  Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the First President of Ghana.

The 47-year –old MD whose birthday coincided with the celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day on Sunday, mentioned that Dr Nkrumah visionary leadership and sense of patriotism during his tenure of office led him to execute remarkable and beneficial development projects which are  of  still relevance to the country today.

He stressed that Osagyefo  Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s  sense of patriotism did not only  lead  him to  provide  good leadership but also  adopted prudent economic measures to develop the country but also mitigated corruption.    

“Nkrumah  left behind very good legacies  for the country and he  will ever be remembered by  generations upon generations . All of us Ghanaians especially leaders need to emulate his examples to help develop this country”, he  stressed.  

The MD who is  also an Assemblyman for Zoliba  -Tindongo in the Nabdam District explained that already governments over the years have been   battling in addressing the numerous challenges  of Ghanaians and   noted that  with  the upsurge of the COVID-19   global crisis  coupled with the Russian and Ukraine  war     many countries’  economies across the globe including Ghana are suffering and making development partners not able to  support developing countries.

He  stressed that there was the need for all Ghanaians especially those entrusted with leadership positions to emulate Dr  Nkrumah’s  leadership qualities to complement government’s efforts at addressing the economic challenges.

Established in 2003 at the Gbane mining community,  the Yenyeya Mining Company  Limited which was then a registered   small scale small  entities lobbied and brought into the country  the Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd.

Through that about seven hundred and seventy -nine   have been created in the Gbane community in the Talensi District and beyond. Economic activities in the area have boomed with lot women and the youth in the area going into petty businesses and building houses and other properties. .

 

The MD effort also led the  Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd  to construct a bridge over the local river ‘Oun’ to ease movement of people especially students from the eastern mining communities (Tarkwa, Zalwore,  Tarkwa , Digare and Datuku) to the schools in the western part (Obuasi and Kejetia).

Apart from resurfacing and reshaping of the 6.5km road from Sheaga to the Gbane Mining Site in the Talensi District, the Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd also constructed internal feeder roads at Gaare, Tindongo and Gbane communities and rehabilitated the Winkogo, Sipaat, Gorogo feeder roads. It also reshaped and surfaced the 8km Zuarungu-Namoaligo road.

On Water,  the MD also initiated  that the Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd  to drill  boreholes  in the mining Communities   to serve the communities.

Additionally, the Yenyeya  Mining  Company Limited , the Ghanaian  entity  managed to persuade the Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd to make donation of Knapsack sprayers, fertilizer and wellington boot to the Talensi District Assembly yearly to award the gallant farmers on the Annual Farmers’ Day celebrations as part of its policy.

He called on government to be mindful of signing business agreements with foreign companies  and to protect Ghanaian business from being exploited by foreigners.   

While commending others for also complementing government’s efforts in development, Mr Ndanbon urged the leadership in the private sector and corporate enties to support the government in this times of difficulties.

Mr Charles Taleog Ndanbon Aka Champion Man  was born on March 6, 1975 to Mama Nwohiba Ndanbon Yenyeya at ZolIba Tindongo  in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region

