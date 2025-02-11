EMY Africa calls Kojo Manuel the heartbeat of high-energy nightlife

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian MC and on-air personality, Kojo Manual has been tagged as the heartbeat of high-energy nightlife and a cultural disruptor.

The current “Hypeman/MC of the Year” at the 2024 Ghana DJ Awards, has been featured in the EMY Africa Magazine Generation now issue.

In a post on Instagram, Kojo Manuel was tagged as a ‘staple on major event flyers’.

The post read; Kojo Manuel is the heartbeat of high-energy nightlife. Known for viral chants like ‘Are you mad?!’ and ’We ouddie [outside],’ he’s won over fans with his infectious energy. Today, his name is a staple on major event flyers–if it’s the talk of the town, he’s there!

Kojo Manuel was also featured alongside notable names such as his Cup & Bass partner, DJ Loft. TMSKDJ, DJ OJ and Maxwell Adjavon.

Speaking to Kojo Manuel, he revealed it was an honor to be a part of the EMY Africa Generation now issue. “It’s a huge honour to be a part of the elite selected few for this year’s edition. It is a reminder to keep pushing the boundaries of my field. It’s only up from here,” he shared.

Kojo Manuel is currently the host of the DrYve on Y 107.9FM with many notable awards under his belt and being the most awarded MC and Hypeman at the Ghana DJ Awards. He’s also currently the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 “MC/Hypeman of the Year”.