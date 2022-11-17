ENA obtains justice for  sexually exploited victims

Engage Now Africa (ENA) in collaboration with other security agencies has succeeded in obtaining justice for four (4) victims who were subjected to child labor and sexual exploitation in Sogakope, the capital town of South Tongu District in the Volta Region.

According to information gathered by Mr. Afasi Komla, Director of Operations for Engage Now Africa (ENA) who doubles as Director of End Modern Slavery (EMS) disclosed to the media that the incident occurred months ago, and the victims have been striving to seek for justice but all efforts proved futile.

“Simply because the suspect’s father happens to be one of the town’s wealthy men; hence have been prolonging the ruling of the case in their favour but ENA in the end, provided medical reports of the victims and other necessary documents which helped the court to find Victor Kennedy, the suspect guilty and have been sentenced to 35years imprisonment last week Friday,” he explained.

The victims who were identified as Mawufemor, Regina, and Peace, their parents have been provided with Engage Now Africa (ENA’s) Sustainable Livelihood Support.

However, Mr. Afasi pleaded with the government to include medical examinations for victims of sexual exploitation and defilement since the majority of them cannot afford the costs and this leaves them defenseless in the pursuit of justice.

According to him, ENA’s ultimate goal is to make the world aware that modern slavery is a crime and that the survivors’ voices must always be heard.

He added that in accordance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the Palermo Protocol defines a “ Child “ as any person under eighteen years of age (Article 3 (d).

“The exploitation outcome not be fulfilled for it to constitute a case of trafficking if the intent is discovered.

The Palermo Protocol, exploitation may include; sexual exploitation (including the exploitation of the prostitution of others or and other forms of sexual exploitation – such as pornography and forced marriage); Forced labor or services, and Slavery or practices similar to slavery, and servitude,” he explained.

Madam Lydia who is in charge of Child Assessment at End Modern Slavery (EMS) explained that Human Trafficking does not necessarily require movement.

“People may be considered trafficking victims regardless of where they were born into a state of servitude, were exploited in their hometown were transported to the exploitative situation, previously consented to work for a trafficker, or participated in a crime as a direct result of being trafficked,” she explained.

However, the victims expressed their gratitude to Engage Now Africa and Ghana Police Service for their timely intervention and for allowing justice to prevail.