Enapter to Supply Electrolysers for European and Canadian Projects

Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has secured two significant orders for its AEM Nexus 500 electrolysers, enhancing its global footprint in the green hydrogen sector.

Enapter will supply a 500 kW AEM Nexus 500 electrolyser to the Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) for use in the Energy Lab, Europe’s largest renewable energy research infrastructure, located in Karlsruhe, Baden-Württemberg. KIT, recognized as one of the top 100 universities worldwide, has been a customer of Enapter since 2020.

Energy Lab, a collaboration involving KIT, Helmholtz Centres, the German Aerospace Centre, and the Jülich Research Centre, focuses on the intelligent integration of renewable energy generation, storage, and supply. The AEM Nexus 500 will produce green hydrogen for various test scenarios, including sector cogeneration and waste heat projects. This electrolyser system can generate approximately 225 kilograms of hydrogen daily, achieving a purity of 99.999%. The project receives funding from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), and the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts (MWK).

In addition to the European project, Enapter has received another order for an AEM Nexus 500 from Simon Fraser University (SFU) in Burnaby, British Columbia, as part of the “Clean Hydrogen Hub” research project. The hydrogen produced will be available for industrial and research purposes, aiming to promote hydrogen utilization and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in British Columbia. The project, supported by CAD 10 million from the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will see Enapter’s integration partner, Ensol Systems, manage its implementation, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter, commented, “Our electrolysers meet the highest quality standards and fulfil the diverse requirements of our customers worldwide. This is the reason why existing customers are now increasingly ordering large devices in the megawatt range after their initial experience with our compact EL-class single-core devices: Our AEM Electrolyser technology has already proven its advantages in practice.”