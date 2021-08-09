Encounter the Legend of Helios at Springbok Casino

Players at South Africa’s favourite online casino are being taken on an adventure to ancient Greece where the big win gods are on their side

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springbok Casino is taking players to ancient Greece in the latest title to hit its impressive game lobby, Legend of Helios.

Players will come face to face with Helios and the other gods as they spin the reels in search of beautiful treasures and big wins.

They are helped on their adventure by a huge range of bonus features including Free Spins, Mystery Stacks, Respins with Locking Mystery Stacks and a Bonus Wheel.

Mystery Stacked symbols land during the base game and randomly morph into other symbols; once all Mystery Symbols have been revealed, winnings are evaluated and paid.

The Respin with Locking Mystery Stacks is triggered when any matching Mystery Symbols are stacked on reels one and two – these are then locked into place.

Reels three, four and five are then spun – if the result is a losing spin, the reels respin again until a win lands.

The Bonus Wheel feature is triggered when three scatter symbols appear on reels two, three and four. The Scatter on reel four also reveals the number of spins awards – one, two or three.

Players are then given a choice of not one, not two, not three but four different Free Spins to play. This includes:

14 Free Spins with 50 paylines active

12 Free Spins with a x3 Multiplier

10 Free Spins with Bursting Wilds

8 Free Spins with Extra Wilds and Longer Symbol Stacks

While the Free Spins are active the gameboard grows to 5×4 reels, paylines double and if the Scatter Symbol lands more, Free Games are awarded.

Legend of Helios also features a Multiplying Wild that substitutes for all other symbols except the Scatter. The max win for the game is 2,250x the player’s original bet.

Legend of Helios will land in the Springbok Casino game lobby on 8 September and can be played via download, instant play and web browser.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Legend of Helios is a thrilling slot packed with some incredible features that will help players win riches of their own.

“The Free Spins bonus is particularly exciting, with four different options to choose from. Make sure to take on the Legend of Helios when it lands at Springbok Casino in September.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Springbok Casino:



www.springbokcasino.co.za

Contacts

Media Enquiries

Sarah Blackburn



Go Marketing



T: 0034628499459