Encourage African Girls into STEM – Dr. Tom Ilube

Dr. Tom Ilube CBE, chair and founder of African Gifted Foundation, has encouraged young females across Africa to immerse themselves in science and technology. He made this statement during the inauguration of a new robotics and laboratory block for the African Science Academy, an all-girls STEM educational institution in Tema.

Dr. Ilube explained, that desiring a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) holds the potential that will transform their lives, their countrm,ies’ and that of the entire African continent. He said, the opening of the new building will help them expand the school and increase the intake of brilliant but needy girls in STEM.

“Our mission is to excite and empower girls with knowledge and confidence in STEM to become future problem solvers and leaders. This is indeed a launch pad for my vision and our vision in science and technology for young African women”.

On April 27, 2023, the world would celebrate International Girls in ICT. He indicated that, there is need to support initiatives and organisations that believe in the power and potential for African women for science and technology.

The Executive Director of African Gifted Foundation, Yasameen Al-jboury in her statement said,

there is the need to acknowledge girls role in the development of society through STEM, and hopes to see more women and girls in leadership roles in the ICT sector.

“African Science Academy seeks to support African Gifted girls across the continent to be at the fore-front of innovations”.

Ms Gifty Ghansah, Head Teacher of African Science Academy, said the school currently has 40 girls’ students from 12 African countries. She also urged African young girls to not lose their feminity in pursuit of careers in ICT or studying STEM.

“STEM is not just going to take you through engineering and all that, because STEM is all over us, and I want people to begin to think about it in that way”. She said.

She also called on parents to consider giving their daughters the chance to explore the opportunities that are within the areas of STEM for them. She also urged teachers of both mathematics and science to ensure that they make the subjects interesting and relatable in their various schools.

African Science Academy is a private, not-for-profit school founded by the African Gifted Foundation.