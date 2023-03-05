Encourage and Reward Entrepreneurial Innovations for Socio-Economic Impact – ILAPI

The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) partnered LEC Group on the theme, “Mind Shift” for the 2023 campus tour project. The event was organized at the university of Education, Winneba in the central region of Ghana.

The mammoth gathering of 1500 student’s participation with much expectation for opportunities and a paradigm shift to have an entrepreneurial mindset and business behavior was recorded.

The Executive Director for ILAPI, Mr. Peter Bismark Kwofie, gave a brief talk on entrepreneurship and Distributed 120 CDs on Ideas for a Free Society and 250 books of Eamonn Butler’s Primer: An Introduction to Entrepreneurship. “The book is well structured for students, entrepreneurs and policymakers to understand the socio-economic importance of entrepreneurial activities”, Mr. Peter Said. He further explained that sociological factors play a critical role in shaping and creating more entrepreneurs in society. Hence, society must encourage, inspire and place value on self-help, hard work, and reward champions for their contributions to innovations, starting a business and creating jobs.

Entrepreneurs are the drivers of job creation and lead the production of new products for economic growth. Policymakers must not only make laws in the name of creating enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive but instead allow for individuals to use their skills and available resources to create value for themselves, said Mr. Peter.

The Head of Research at ILAPI, Stephen Dansu during the distribution of the books encouraged participants to be innovative and read books of interest in their entrepreneurial journey.

There was a mass rush for the books and saw that the 250 books have become a drop in the ocean. In that regard, other Participants were directed to the website of ILAPI to download free copies of the Primer. The pace to get copies online was real and students and other participants got inspired to start something for economic and social gain.

LEC Group’s CEO, Mr. Albert Kusi also admonished students to take advantage to understand the controversies around entrepreneurship. He added that Entrepreneurship goes beyond just profit-making and starting a business.

The event created an opportunity to network with students and speakers of different backgrounds including, psychology, blockchain, real estate, journalism, and business development. The huge student participation is a signal of creating more entrepreneurs for economic development. It is therefore imperative to encourage society to reward efforts and place value on entrepreneurial activities.

By: Bismark Ebo Yankson

Marketing and Communication,

Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI)