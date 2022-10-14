Encourage and support girls to achieve full potential

Parents, teachers and other stakeholders have been advised not to relegate girls to the background but provide the necessary assistance and encouragement for them to achieve their full potential.

Mr Stephen Tikoli, the Juaboso District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) who gave the advice noted that girls and women had great talents to contribute

immensely towards the development of the country.

He was speaking at a ceremony held to commemorate this year’s International Girl Child Education Day at Juaboso in the Western North Region as part of efforts to help develop the future of the Girl- Child in the District and the country.

It was organized by the Juaboso District Assembly in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) on the theme “Our Time is now, Our Right Our Future “.

Mr Tikoli advised young girls to focus on their education, learn hard and not indulge in activities that would jeopardize their education and future.

Addressing the students, Mrs Hannah Ennin, the Juaboso District Girl-Child Coordinator

explained that the Girl -Child Day was declared by the United Nation (UN) to amplify the voices of young girls around the world and to increase awareness of their issues.

She added that the celebration sought to address the challenges of girls and to promote girls empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights, poor learning opportunities, violence and discrimination.