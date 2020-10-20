Mrs Abundant Hayford Mensah Aggrey, CEO of the Golden Mother’s Vision International has said having only three women candidates out of the 12 approved Presidential candidates was way below the belt.

She said women formed more than 50 per cent of the population and to have three out of 12 in the contest was low but was quick to also appreciate the situation describing it as “half a loaf”.

On the whole process, the CEO praised Madam Jean Mensah, the EC boss for job well done.

Mrs Aggrey said, “The EC Boss has regulated the office judiciously and meticulously, with an esteem efforts of strong will, regardless all pressures.”

She was happy that women could participate in the electoral process even at the Presidential level and prayed that Ghanaians would support the women candidates to succeed.

“We have faith in all these women and we applaud them for this Herculean task to be in the highest office of our Homeland.”

Speaking on the disqualification of some of the candidates she said, “It is sad to see a candidate who wants to be President caught in forgery of signatures, such immoral behaviours must be duly punished”.

Mrs. Aggrey congratulated all qualified candidates and urged them to conduct their campaign in a peaceful manner prior to the December polls.