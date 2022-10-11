“Encourage people to work” – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah to men of God

“Encourage your people to go and work because Jesus came to work even at age 12.”

These are words of advice from the SEER, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, who was calling on men of God, Prophets, Apostles, Evangelists, and all who are supposed to be carrying the anointing of God to encourage members of their congregations to work.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was commenting on the recent arrest of Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa over money-doubling scam allegations.

According to him, Religion has been used as a tool for the promotion of nothing but laziness and the so-called men of God who are superintending over this are benefiting from the poverty of the people.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who was speaking on Angel Fm indicated that this month Is “money month” but it is so pathetic that some people entered it too early.

He said “What I came to realize is that everything that God creates, Satan has its photocopy. This is the month of money and it started from Friday but Agradaa started her thing from Thursday and it is so serious.”

He explained that the children of God are falling victims to these things because of the “ASSUMPTION.”

The SEER noted that, people have fallen and continue to fall victims to promises of money doubling, and dashing of money by so-called men and women of GodYou because they belwive in the assumption that, when they go to these men and women of God their problems would be solved.

“But you cannot receive anything when you don’t work,” he said.

Proverbs 27: 7,11 and 12 “A satisfied soul loathes the honeycomb, But to a hungry soul every bitter thing is sweet. …My son, be wise, and make my heart glad, That I may answer him who reproaches me…. He who earnestly seeks good finds favor, But trouble will come to him who seeks evil.”

According to him, because people have refused to work, they are always manipulated and are always looking for ways to get money from where they think it is easy and when that happens they end up losing everything.

“If everybody is working, how can they run for far distances to Accra to collect money from an evangelist or from somebody? Anything can deceive you when you are not working because you are hungry.”

He also indicated that the very day Nana Agradaa who said she had repented, dropped the name Patricia and took over Agradaa again, should tell people that she has switched again.

He said: “When you are intelligent, you cannot fall for this.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also said the danger of assumption is making Christianity suffer since followers of Christ assume anything without taking any action.

He stressed that all these things boil down to work.

According to him, last Adam which is Jesus Christ came to continue the work/business which was started by the first Adam explaining that the first thing God gave to man is to for man to work; not to worship, not to praise but to WORK/BUSINESS.

He said, in Genesis, God worked when He created the world. Therefore, when we work, we resemble Him.

“God blesses us with the ability to work so that we can honor Him.”

“No matter what your profession or occupation, God cares about your work. God is a working, creating God (John 5:17). As his image-bearers, our mandate is to subdue the earth and fill it with his glory (Gen. 1:27). God has given us the raw materials in his creation, and it is our duty to use them to image him by creating things ourselves. When we create/work, we reflect the glory of the creator.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also enumerated that Work is a gift from God and we should always acknowledge that work is a gift from God, as is our ability to be happy in it.

He also averred that one of the things God has put man on earth to do is work; and when man accomplishes things in the earth God blesses the labor of our hands, and there will be supernatural increase.