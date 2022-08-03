Encourage your wives to breastfeed babies – Husbands urged

Dr Enoch Havorh, the Medical Officer at the Obstetrics and Gynecology unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, has advised husbands to encourage their wives to breastfeed their babies frequently to keep them healthy.

He said breastmilk had all the necessary nutrients in the proper proportions, which protected against allergies, sickness, and obesity.

Dr Havorh gave the advice in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale as part of the World Breastfeeding Week celebrations.

He said breastfeeding protected babies against infections and improved their weight.

Dr Havorh said breastmilk changed in volume and composition according to the time of day and it was also the perfect food for babies.

He called on nursing mothers to always ensure the breastmilk was available and at the right temperature, clean and free from infection.

The World Breastfeeding Week was instituted in 1991 by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action and is observed each year to promote the campaign on the importance of breastfeeding.