Encourage your wives to self-examine breast regularly – Men told

Madam Gifty McBrown, a midwife and deputy Breast Cancer Campaign Coordinator at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, has reminded husbands to encourage their wives to do self-breast examination for the detection of breast cancer causal lumps.

She appealed to women also to regularly examine their breasts each month after their menstruation, saying “it is vital for them to know their breast, so they can detect, identify and report undesirable and unsuitable characteristics to nearby health centres”.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region, Madam McBrown stated the campaign had received the support of queen mothers in the Municipality because aside from the public, some of the queens and members of other women groups had all been screened.

She said such measures would help with the early detection of the disease for women who were comparatively 90 per cent predisposed to it, particularly in situations, where medical doctors, nurses and other health professionals were unavailable to do breast screening for them.

Madam McBrown said the number of women screened since the campaign sponsored by the George Gyawu Family Foundation started a couple of weeks ago was very encouraging.