Encroachment Jeopardizes Ghana’s Radio Astronomy Hub and Vital Revenue

Ghana’s Radio Astronomy Observatory (GRAO) in Kuntunse, Accra, a cornerstone of international scientific collaboration, faces a mounting crisis as illegal construction encroaches on its land, threatening critical research operations and risking millions in revenue.

The facility, pivotal to global astronomy projects and hosting Viasat Inc.’s first West African satellite ground station, now grapples with a dire warning: unchecked development could render its advanced equipment useless and sever lucrative partnerships.

Established in the 1980s and revitalized in 2017 under the global Square Kilometre Array (SKA) initiative, the GRAO leverages Ghana’s equatorial position to offer unparalleled views of the cosmos. Its transformation into a hub for astronomy and satellite communication attracted Viasat, which injects $20,000 monthly into the economy. However, encroaching buildings—some mere meters from sensitive equipment—are disrupting signals and shrinking the site’s capacity. Obrempong Toku Dum VIII, manager of the Viasat station, warns that the observatory’s visibility window has plummeted to just 10 minutes, while the original plan to host nine satellite stations on 163 acres is now reduced to four on a precarious 30 acres. “If this land isn’t secured, the entire facility becomes obsolete,” he stressed, referencing Ghana’s contractual obligation to safeguard the site.

The encroachment crisis underscores a clash between urban expansion and scientific preservation. Residential microwaves and Wi-Fi devices near the site further interfere with satellite signals, complicating operations. Despite government-funded fencing efforts—a GH¢100 million project to wall off remaining acres—illegal structures persist. Toku Dum insists encroaching buildings within the protected zone must be demolished, emphasizing the facility’s role in cutting-edge global research.

Beyond financial hemorrhage, the stakes include Ghana’s reputation as a reliable partner in international science. The GRAO is one of nine African sites in the SKA network, a project poised to become the world’s largest radio telescope. Its loss would not only forfeit revenue but also exclude Ghana from groundbreaking astronomical discoveries. Dr. Joseph Breman Tando, Director of the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute, highlights the facility’s dual role as an educational beacon: 4,000 students annually gain hands-on experience here, bridging classroom theory with real-world science. “This isn’t just about satellites—it’s about inspiring future innovators,” he said, urging collective action to protect the site.

The situation raises pressing questions about land management and prioritization of scientific infrastructure. While authorities scramble to fence the perimeter, critics argue reactive measures ignore systemic failures in urban planning and enforcement. The observatory’s plight mirrors broader challenges in balancing development with preservation of strategic assets.

Ghana now stands at a crossroads: protect a facility positioning it as a leader in African space science or succumb to short-term urban sprawl. The GRAO’s fate will test the nation’s commitment to both its scientific ambitions and its international pledges. As Toku Dum notes, “We’re operating at the edge of technology.” The question is whether Ghana will safeguard that edge—or watch it crumble.