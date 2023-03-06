End of the 28th Edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO)

The 28th edition of FESPACO ended with an official closing ceremony held on March 04, 2023 at the Palais des Sports de Ouaga-2000 under the chairmanship of His Excellency Captain Ibrahim TRAORE, President of the Transition, Head of State of Burkina Faso. It was attended, among others, by Mr. Andogoly GUINDO, Minister of Crafts, Culture, Hotel Industry and Tourism of Mali, representing his Excellency Assimi Goita, President of the Transition of Mali, guest country of honour.

It was the Tunisian Youssef CHEBBI for his film Ashkal who received the best award from the Fespaco, namely the prestigious “Golden Stage of Yennega”.

Prior to this closing ceremony, another, dedicated to the presentation of the special awards of this 28th edition of the FESPACO, was held on the afternoon of Friday, March 3, 2023, at the National Centre for Performing and Audiovisual Arts (CENASA). On this occasion, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) awarded its four special prizes with a total value of 28 million CFA francs.

During this ceremony dedicated to the Special Prizes, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Burkina Faso, SE Tièna Coulibaly, reaffirmed the will of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, SE Dr Omar Alieu Touray, to continue to support this important cultural event whose international fame continues to assert itself from edition to edition.

SE Coulibaly praised the commitment and resilience of the people of Burkina Faso and indicated that ECOWAS will always stand on the side of Burkina Faso in its fight against the recurring terrorist attacks it suffers.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Burkina Faso, SE Tiéna Coulibaly presented the ECOWAS awards to the various winners, in the presence of Prof. Abdoulaye MAGA, Director in charge of Science and Culture Education, Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre (CDJS), based in Ougadougou, and Dr. Ra

For this 28th edition, the first ECOWAS Special Prize, which is the Integration Prize, worth fifteen (15,000,000) million CFA francs, is awarded to the film “NO UTURN” by IKE NNEBUE from Nigeria. This film was widely appreciated by jury members for the relevance of the theme that highlights sub-regional cooperation and integration, but also uses cinematographic techniques to show the different cultures of several ECOWAS States in production; promoting integration. In addition, the members of the jury were unanimous on the creativity, artistic and technical qualities of the work.

The Special Prize for the Best Director in West Africa worth ten (10) million FCFA, is awarded to Apolline Traoré of Burkina Faso for her film SIRA. A film, which, in its originality, tells the story and highlights the challenges of terrorism in the sub-region while highlighting the role that our individual and collective determination can play in reducing its impact. This film also shows how important women are to solving some of our regional challenges and problems. The film presents an impeccable artistic and technical treatment, which arouses admiration and shows that the director has character in the choice of her subject and the angle of treatment.

The third prize is the Special Award dedicated to the Best Young School Film Director. This award aims to encourage the creativity of young people through directors in film schools. The Special Prize for Best Young School Director goes this year to Mohammed ALLABI of Benin for his film “MORE THAN A DUTY”. This film addresses the issue of family love, determination and resilience to see a young person succeed in his desire to start a career in cinema.

Finally, the Special Prize for the youngest actor or actress was awarded to Nguissaly BARRY, Senegal, for his exceptional performance and his interpretation of the role of AWA in the film XALE, Les Blessures de l’enfance. The young actress showed emotional creativity in her interpretation of a younger and older Awa.

It should be noted that the objective of ECOWAS through the institution of all these awards is to support and encourage creativity in the ECOWAS area, promote cultural exchanges, strengthen cooperation with filmmakers, promote integration and transformation towards an ECOWAS of peoples.