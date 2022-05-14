Endeavor To Use Improved And Hybrid Seeds – Farmers Advised

Mr Kwasi Wih, the National Director, Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture advised farmers to look for good and improved seeds from input shops so that the little fertilizer they add could guarantee them of good yields in view of the rising cost of input.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the fair, organised by the Market Oriented Agriculture Programme, Mr Wih said, “with improved and hybrid seeds and with little fertilizer and pesticide, the farmer can still make some yields from their farms.”

Mr Wih advocated and added that the farmer should look out for packages the regulator recommended with the sticker of the producer indicating the variety of seed, the year it was produced, year seed was tested and the germination potential and ensure it is fully certified.

The Director of PPRD said the Sissala area was one of the areas known for the production of grains.

He advised farmers to ensure they buy hybrid seeds from seed shops.

Mr Wih said: “I have worked in the Upper West region and have observed that people have planted seedlings and over ten years they are not fruiting, so we want farmers to get return on their investments hence the plans to have seedlings certified.”

“I am also in the region to partake in the seed input fair and represent the Ministry of food and Agriculture and ensure our programme on seedlings makes available quality seedlings for farmers to embark on a vigorous programme on seedlings so that all those producing seedlings will be certified and have their sites monitored and regulated to produce certified and improved and good seedlings to farmers,” he added.

Mr Mbanya Wuni Issah, a Technical Advisor to GIZ MOAP- North West project said the focus was to bring quality seeds and agro-inputs to the doorsteps of farmers in an affordable manner.

He disclosed that MOAP North West collaborates with over 150 agro-input dealers as well as over 70 seed growers and companies to ensure the availability of seeds and agro-inputs in the region for farmers.

Mr Fuseini Yakubu, the Municipal Chief Executive for the Sissala East called for support for farmers in the area who have the potential to supply the entire nation with adequate maize and other cereals.

He called on the organisers to organise similar fairs in all the districts of Northern Ghana and sustain it as a seasonal event for the people to network, share ideas, discover best practices, innovations, and new technologies and build relationships for the coming season.

The seed and input fair was first organised in 2021 in Wa, to bring seed sellers, exhibitors and farmers together to interact.

The fair was on the theme: “Bringing quality certified seeds and other agro-inputs products to the doorstep of farmers.”