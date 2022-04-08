Endeavour to use appropriate symbols on trucks – Haulage drivers advised

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has urged haulage drivers to use the appropriate warning signs on their vehicles to give informed decisions in the event of accidents.

Mr Stephen Opoku Mensah, A Senior Regulatory Officer with the EPA, added that such trucks as stated in the Truck Drivers Guide of 2010 must also carry shovels, extra sacks, brooms among others to be able to sweep off debris.

The Officer, at a sensitization workshop for Haulage Drivers organized by Shippers Authority therefore charged them to be responsible in every sense on the road to achieve ultimum safety.

The sensitization programme recognized the key role played by drivers in the inland transportation of international trade cargoes and the need to refresh their memories on dos and don’ts in the carriage of any form of goods along the corridors.

Ms Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Shippers Authority said over the period, there had been lots of collaboration with the industry players to find solutions to issues in the transit trade.

The move was to also enhance and reinforce the bond of partnership with players within Ghana’s Shipping and Logistics ecosystem for the benefits of the shipper and the business environment in general.

Such education and retooling of truck drivers , she noted had been even made paramount on the wings of the Appiatse Explosion Disaster adding, “the event strengthened our conviction to mainstream sensitization on precautionary measures to be taken in the carriage of dangerous cargoes and the recommended action by drivers in the event of accidental exposure”.

She however noted Police harassment, malpractice at axle load point as some infractions impeding the transit trade business.

“Our fact finding mission in March 2022 revealed 36 Police and MTTD stops, 10 customs checkpoints, four immigration checkpoints, seven axle load stations and four forestry barriers only on the Tema Pay corridor and what is even more worrying is the demand of illicit payments and associated delays”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Authority noted the opportunities presented by African Continental Free Trade and role of the truck drivers to ensuring its success and therefore called for the needed support for the transit trade sector to thrive.

Nana Ekua Ansaah, the Western Regional Road Safety Manager called on them to be careful of the kind of tyres they used which was becoming a contributory factor to the carnage on the road.

She said as key road users tyres specification must be a matter of concern to save lives .

“Let’s adhere to all road safety measures along our corridor to stay safe”.

Mr Daniel Ofosu Minitah, from the Customs Division of the FAR, said there was an exercise to register all transit vehicles and provided with tracking devices to avoid diversion and other irregular activities along the corridors.