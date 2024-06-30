ENEA Motivational Group Empowers Youth at ‘WeCan’ 2024 Event in Axim

The ENEA Motivational Group recently hosted its impactful “WeCan” 2024 Youth Empowerment program at the Axim Municipal Assembly Hall, aimed at inspiring and uplifting the youth of Axim, located in Ghana’s Western Region.

The film “Redefining and Empowering the Youth of Axim for the Next Level” featured distinguished speakers who delivered motivational speeches. Among them were Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, Professor Kaku Sagary Nokoe, Mr. Elijah Boye-Ampah, Madam Eva Besselba Mends, and Awulae Attibrukusu III, the paramount Chief of Lower Axim.

The program drew a diverse audience, a testament to the broad appeal of the ‘WeCan’ 2024 Youth Empowerment program. Traditional leaders, clergy members, educational heads, and local and regional youth all came together for this inspiring event. Mr. Emmanuel Adams, founder of ENEA Motivational Group and a senior Immigration Officer, delivered a stirring address emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in tackling global challenges. He urged young people to remain authentic, set high standards, and contribute actively to nation-building efforts.

Highlighting the organization’s commitment to youth empowerment, Mr. Adams outlined ENEA Motivational Group’s plans to support youth-led initiatives and impactful projects nationwide. These could include initiatives in education, health, and community development. He emphasized strategic support and resource allocation as critical pillars of their empowerment strategy.

The event concluded with a powerful call to action, urging youth to persist in their efforts towards positive change. They were reminded of the transformative potential of their actions within their communities, reinforcing their sense of empowerment and the significance of their contributions.

The success of the ‘WeCan’ initiative in Axim was a testament to the dedication and hard work of all involved. It underscored ENEA Motivational Group’s commitment to nurturing a brighter future for Ghanaian youth. Distinguished guests commended the organization for its impactful contributions to the Axim community and expressed gratitude for bringing such a transformative initiative to fruition. This success story is sure to inspire others to join in the journey of youth empowerment.

Through initiatives like “WeCan,” ENEA Motivational Group continues to empower and inspire young individuals, instilling confidence and capability among participants and fostering optimism and resilience in the next generation.