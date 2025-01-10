Energy Analyst Poku Criticizes Jinapor’s Claims on Ghana’s Energy Sector

Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, an energy analyst and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has challenged statements made by Minister-Designate for Energy, John Jinapor, regarding Ghana’s energy sector.

Speaking on Neat FM, Poku emphasized the need for factual discussions rather than political blame to address the sector’s ongoing challenges.

Poku rejected Jinapor’s claim that the NPP left insufficient fuel for electricity generation, stating that the energy mix is largely dependent on thermal power, with 75% of Ghana’s electricity coming from thermal plants and only 25% from hydro. He argued that the fuel issue was not the root cause of the current energy challenges, but rather managing deficits and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Reflecting on the political dynamics surrounding energy debates, Poku criticized opposition parties for offering critiques without providing lasting solutions. He pointed out that while the NPP faced similar challenges during its tenure, it worked to ensure consistent power supply, whereas the current administration is relying on expensive fuel for electricity generation. He called for more sustainable and cost-effective solutions to stabilize the sector.

Poku urged the government to shift its focus away from the blame game and adopt practical strategies to secure a stable and efficient energy supply for Ghanaians.