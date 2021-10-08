Energy Commission launches guidelines on electrical wiring regulations

The Energy Commission has launched the Guidelines for the implementation of the Electrical Wiring Regulations; 2011(L.I 2008) and introduced a syllabus for the conduct of examinations and certification of practitioners.

The Commission has also launched the USAID/West Africa Energy Programme (WAEP)-sponsored Electrical Wiring Certification Scholarship Scheme.

Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, the Deputy Minister of Energy, speaking during the virtual launch, said the achievements of the enforcement of the Electrical Wiring Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 2008) in the electricity sub sector could not be over emphasised.

The Minister said since the commencement of the implementation of the Regulations, the Commission had conducted two certification examinations annually, certifying and registering 11,513 electricians.

The Upper East Region has the lowest number of 206 certified practitioners, while the Greater Accra Region has the highest of 4,257 certified practitioners.

He said the huge number of certified artisans was unprecedented and had opened the doors to other professional bodies to begin various licence regimes in other sectors of the economy.

“All the above achievements have been made possible by the Guidelines developed as a requirement under the L.I. 2008,” he added.

He said the guidelines had been revised to provide for other activities envisaged under the Regulations.

Mr Aidoo said similarly, the examination and certification of the practitioners had been guided by the associated syllabus developed with the Technical Examination Unit of the Ghana Education Service.

He said the framework for the registration of Electrical Wiring Contractors which was one of the new additions had paved the way for the registration of contractors engaged in the business of electrical wiring by the end of 2021.

“It is also noteworthy that the reviewed electrical wiring certification syllabus includes new test items will be used in the upcoming November/ December, 2021 electrical wiring certification examinations,” he said.

He commended the support of the USAID/WAEP to ensure that electricians in rural areas were certified and would encourage other donor partners to emulate the example.

He urged Ghanaians to patronise Ghanaian-made electrical wiring materials and encouraged Ghanaian businesses to take advantage of the 1D1F initiative to establish factories to produce electrical wiring cables and accessories.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Board Chairman, Energy Commission, said as part of measures aimed at regulating and promoting the use of renewable energy technologies, the activities of Solar Photovoltaic installers will be regulated.

He said they would be required to take a certification examination after which successful candidates would be registered with the Commission.

He said there were increased collaboration with the National Insurance Commission to ensure that facilities wired by certified practitioners attracted lower premiums since their risk factors would have been drastically reduced.

The Board Chairman said there would be continuous training of practitioners to ensure that they were abreast of latest technological trends and developments.

“We will also construct a Practical Examinations Centre for the assessment of Certified Inspectors,” he added.