Mr. Samuel Otu Larbi, an Energy Consultant, has advocated an informed approach to the handling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country.

“LPG is potentially hazardous from production until it has been used,” he noted, advising that controlling the risks associated with it, therefore, was necessary to enhance the safety of the public and environment.

Every uncontrolled release, according to him, could have devastating effects on the society.

Mr. Otu Larbi, who is the Managing Director, Solution Solve Limited, a consultancy firm, pointed out that, the major stakeholders in the LPG sector-the installer, marketer and consumer had crucial roles to play in the safe handling of the gas.

He was addressing the closing session of a three-day training workshop at Nhyiaeso in Kumasi, organized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for LPG station managers, operators and attendants in the Ashanti Region.

Leakages constituted one of the key causative factors that could trigger disasters associated with the mishandling of LPG, the Energy Expert observed.

Mr Otu Larbi said the hazard associated with the product could occur during transportation, delivery or consumption of the gas, and drew attention to the need to encourage good safety practices.

“In dealing with those potential threats, one must first begin to understand the product and application of all the controls and safety procedures put in place.

“Managing safety is knowledge-based,” Mr. Otu Larbi stressed, therefore, the procedures should be revised periodically to bring them to standard in the interest of all stakeholders.

Mr William Kwaku Hayfron-Acquah, the EPA acting-Director in-charge of Field Operations, hinted that the Agency was collaborating with key institutions to promote best practices in the LPG sector.

They include; the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA), Department of Factories Inspectorate, National Petroleum Authority, amongst others.

He tasked owners, dealers and pump attendants to strive to enroll in the ongoing EPA Environmental Safety and Best Practices Training, which sought to raise awareness about the hazards of LPG and the preventive mechanisms available.