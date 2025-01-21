Energy Crisis Was a Top Priority for New Government – Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, acting spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama, defended the government’s focus on urgent issues, particularly the energy sector, upon taking office.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on January 21, 2025, he explained that despite criticism regarding the time spent on government formation, the new administration faced immediate threats that required quick intervention.

“We discovered that there were major, major threats that needed to be eliminated immediately,” said Kwakye Ofosu. He pointed specifically to the power sector, which, according to him, was in a state of disarray. “One of the critical issues was the power situation,” he added.

The spokesperson described how the energy sector was deeply burdened by excessive debt, which was severely hampering its operations. He noted that independent power producers (IPPs) were owed over $5 million, and there were delays in fuel procurement for thermal plants, which had caused significant inefficiencies in electricity generation.

“The sector was strangled by excessive debt,” Kwakye Ofosu remarked, adding that the government had to act swiftly to avert a broader crisis. Despite the pressure of forming his government, President Mahama had to tackle these immediate concerns to ensure national stability and avoid an energy crisis that could exacerbate the country’s economic and social challenges.