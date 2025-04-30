Energy Gaps Jeopardize Ghana’s Industrialization Ambitions, Analyst Warns

Ghana’s aspirations for industrialization and a 24-hour economy are unattainable without a radical overhaul of its energy sector, legal practitioner and policy analyst David Ofosu-Dorte has warned.

Speaking at the JoyNews & Amalgamated Professional Bodies Speaker Series, the Senior Partner at AB & David Africa argued that the country’s current installed capacity of approximately 6,000 megawatts falls critically short of the 20,000 megawatts required to power large-scale industrial growth.

Ofosu-Dorte dismissed political claims of “excess power” as misleading, emphasizing that distribution challenges do not equate to surplus capacity. “A country cannot industrialize with 6,000 megawatts of power, period,” he stated, urging policymakers to confront the stark disparity between current infrastructure and developmental goals. His remarks targeted the government’s Reset Agenda, Big Push initiative, and 24-hour economy plan, which aim to modernize industry, boost jobs, and extend economic activity round-the-clock.

To bridge this gap, Ofosu-Dorte called for transformative investments in the Akosombo Dam and the Volta River Authority (VRA), envisioning them as multi-sectoral economic corridors rather than mere hydroelectric providers. He proposed expanding VRA’s capacity to 20,000 megawatts while leveraging the dam’s potential for transportation, mining logistics, and shipbuilding. “The Akosombo Dam should be reimagined as a growth engine, integrating fluvial advantages, iron ore hauling, and jetties to unlock broader economic value,” he said.

The critique arrives as Ghana promotes its 24-hour economy model to enhance productivity and attract investment. However, persistent energy shortages, erratic distribution, and frequent outages undermine these ambitions. Ofosu-Dorte stressed that without reliable, scalable power, even modest industrial expansion remains elusive.

Ghana’s energy struggles are not unique in West Africa, where nations like Nigeria and Cameroon face similar hurdles in balancing growth with infrastructure limits. Yet the country’s installed capacity has stagnated despite past reforms, including emergency power agreements and renewable energy pledges. The Akosombo Dam, once a symbol of post-independence progress, now underscores the urgency of modernization.

The government has yet to respond to Ofosu-Dorte’s recommendations. However, his analysis highlights a pressing dilemma: without prioritizing energy sector overhauls, Ghana risks perpetuating cycles of unmet potential. As regional competition for industrial investment intensifies, the ability to deliver consistent, affordable power will increasingly determine economic credibility and resilience.

For now, the vision of a 24-hour economy remains aspirational, tethered to systemic upgrades that demand strategic foresight and sustained investment. Until then, Ofosu-Dorte’s warning lingers: transformative growth requires more than ambition it needs actionable energy solutions.