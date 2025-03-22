Ghana Unveils Clean Cooking Policy to Tackle Health Hazards

Ghana’s government has launched a comprehensive policy to transition households from hazardous solid fuels to clean energy sources, aiming to curb thousands of annual pollution-related deaths and attract sustainable investment.

The National Clean Cooking Policy (NCCP), introduced during a two-day workshop in Accra, seeks to eliminate reliance on charcoal and firewood used by 60% of Ghanaian families—a practice linked to 6,500 premature deaths yearly, primarily among children under five.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor framed the initiative as both a public health imperative and an economic opportunity. “Breathing shouldn’t be deadly,” he told delegates, including World Bank representatives and industry leaders. “By creating tax incentives and regulatory clarity, we’ll catalyze private sector innovation in LPG, biogas, and electric cooking solutions.”

The NCCP pairs with a revised National Clean Cooking Strategy (NCCS) and an Investment Prospectus detailing $120 million in required funding through 2030. Key measures include subsidies for clean stove purchases, training programs for local manufacturers, and nationwide awareness campaigns targeting rural areas where solid fuel use exceeds 80%.

Chief Director Wilhelmina Asamoah emphasized regional customization, noting upcoming workshops in Ghana’s north—where firewood dependence is highest—to tailor solutions. “Uniform approaches fail. Forest zones might prioritize biogas from agricultural waste, while urban centers expand LPG networks,” she explained.

With the World Bank providing technical support, the strategy promotes pay-as-you-go solar stove financing and microleasing schemes tested in Kenya and India. Early pilots in Ghana’s Eastern Region saw clean stove adoption rise 40% when paired with mobile payment plans.

Critics highlight persistent challenges: LPG shortages periodically hit cities, while electric stoves remain unaffordable for 70% of households earning under $5 daily. Minister Jinapor acknowledged gaps, stating, “We’re negotiating bulk LPG procurement deals and working with ECG [Electricity Company of Ghana] on tiered tariffs for low-income users.”

Deforestation drives add urgency—Ghana lost 60% of forest cover since 2000, partly due to charcoal demand. The NCCP aims to halve biomass use for cooking by 2030, aligning with climate pledges to cut greenhouse emissions 64 million tons annually.

As Ghana finalizes policy details ahead of October parliamentary debates, success hinges on merging health priorities with market realities. “Getting this right means saving forests while saving lives,” said World Bank lead energy specialist. “That’s the balance sheet of modern governance.”