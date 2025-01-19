Energy Minister Designate Denies Allegations of Private Jet Travel, Fires Back at NPP

Energy Minister Designate, John Jinapor, has hit back at opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) following claims that he flew to Nigeria on a private jet funded by taxpayers.

In a social media post, Jinapor dismissed the allegations as lies from “losers” in the NPP who, according to him, have yet to learn from their crushing 38% defeat in the 2024 elections.

Jinapor made it clear that he has never used state funds for any trip, emphasizing the current financial state of Ghana and reiterating that he would not engage in such actions. “It looks like these NPP minions and propagandists have not learned any lessons from their abysmal and embarrassing 38% defeat,” he said in his post, adding that since his nomination and subsequent vetting, he had not spent any taxpayer money on his travel.

The remarks were part of Jinapor’s response to a series of accusations aimed at his integrity, particularly in light of his nomination to the Energy Ministry. He also suggested that the NPP’s continued focus on unsubstantiated attacks would only further erode their political credibility, predicting a worse showing in the 2028 elections.

Jinapor’s fiery rebuttal highlights the growing tensions between Ghana’s ruling party and the opposition as the political discourse intensifies in the wake of the 2024 election results.