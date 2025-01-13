Energy Minister-Designate John Abdulai Jinapor Advocates for Private Sector Involvement in ECG Operations

Ghana’s Energy Minister-designate, John Abdulai Jinapor, has called for increased private sector participation in the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to improve efficiency and service delivery.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Mr. Jinapor emphasized the necessity of a well-structured and transparent process to achieve this goal, while ensuring the involvement of diverse stakeholders in the decision-making process.

Mr. Jinapor proposed the formation of a seven-member committee, comprising technical, legal, financial, and industry experts, as well as consumer representatives, to design a comprehensive framework for private sector participation in ECG’s operations. The committee’s role would be to explore global best practices and identify the most suitable model for involvement, whether it be a concession agreement or full privatization of the state-owned electricity company.

“We believe there should be private sector participation. What we intend to do is to form a 7-member committee, chaired by technical experts, legal aspects, financial experts, and some industry players, and even somebody from the consumer side,” Jinapor stated during his appearance before the committee.

Importantly, the Minister-designate stressed that the process would be free from political interference. He reassured the committee that the government would allow the experts to develop a framework in an open, transparent, and frank manner, with a clear goal of gaining the support of Ghanaians. The framework would then guide the use of a competitive tender process, such as a Request for Proposal (RFP), to ensure the most efficient and effective private sector involvement.

“We will stay off as politicians and let them develop a framework in a transparent, open, and frank manner. Once we get the buy-in of Ghanaians, we can set standards using a Request for Proposal (RFP) or competitive tender process,” he noted.

The Minister-designate also made it clear that the government would not pursue sole-sourcing for private sector participation in ECG’s operations. Instead, the approach will prioritize a competitive process with an emphasis on local content and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), ensuring that national interests are safeguarded while incorporating private sector expertise to improve the power sector.

Furthermore, Mr. Jinapor revealed that the energy sector’s debt had reached an alarming $3 billion, highlighting the urgent need for reforms and financial restructuring to ensure the sector’s long-term sustainability.

The proposed changes to the operations of ECG come at a time when Ghana’s energy sector faces significant challenges, including rising debt, inefficiencies, and a growing demand for reliable power supply. Jinapor’s push for private sector participation in ECG’s operations, combined with a structured and transparent process, is expected to be a key part of the government’s broader strategy to address these challenges and improve the overall performance of the energy sector.

By leveraging private sector expertise and adopting a competitive, transparent framework, the government hopes to bring greater efficiency and financial stability to ECG and the wider energy sector. However, as Mr. Jinapor noted, ensuring that these changes align with national priorities and garner public support will be crucial to their success.