Energy Minister-Designate John Jinapor Plans Major Reforms for ECG to Prevent Economic Collapse

John Abdulai Jinapor, Ghana’s Energy Minister-designate, has signaled his intention to undertake a comprehensive review of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), stressing that without urgent reforms, the power supplier could destabilize the country’s economy.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Jinapor outlined plans to privatize ECG as part of efforts to address its inefficiencies. “We are determined; we will do everything. There will be some tough decisions; for instance, whether you like it or not, we have to reform ECG in a transparent manner through a competitive process to get the best to manage the concession,” he stated.

Jinapor emphasized the critical role of ECG in Ghana’s energy sector and warned that failing to address its challenges could have dire consequences for the economy. “There are no alternatives because if we do not take care, the energy sector will collapse the economy of the country,” he cautioned.

He acknowledged that the reforms would likely be difficult and met with resistance at first, but reassured the public that in the medium term, these measures would benefit the country. “There will be some tough decisions; initially, they will be unpleasant but in the medium term it will help the whole country,” he concluded.