Energy Minister Engages Oil Producers to Revive Declining Sector

In a bid to address the challenges plaguing Ghana’s oil and gas industry, Energy Minister John Jinapor convened a crucial meeting with executives from the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber.

The gathering, which included CEOs from 21 oil and gas companies, as well as Petroleum Commission CEO Emeafa Hardcastle, aimed to chart a path toward revitalizing the sector, which has seen a steady decline in production since 2019.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture for Ghana’s energy landscape. With no new Petroleum Agreements signed in the past five years and oil production dwindling, stakeholders are eager to reverse the trend. Minister Jinapor expressed his determination to restore growth and ensure a predictable regulatory environment, which he described as essential for attracting investment and fostering long-term stability.

“The oil and gas sector remains a cornerstone of our economy, and we are committed to working collaboratively with industry players to turn its fortunes around,” Jinapor stated. He emphasized the government’s focus on policies that promote local content while fostering partnerships with international counterparts. This dual approach, he argued, would create an enabling environment for sustainable growth.

The Chairman of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, Joe Mensah, who also serves as Senior Vice President of Kosmos Energy, echoed the minister’s concerns. “The current state of affairs is critical, and we must act swiftly to improve the business environment,” Mensah said. He stressed the need for regulatory clarity and incentives to spur exploration and production activities.

David Ampofo, CEO of the Chamber, reaffirmed the industry’s commitment to collaborating with the government. “We are ready to work hand in hand with the Ministry to achieve the growth and expansion this industry desperately needs,” Ampofo said. He highlighted the Chamber’s role in advocating for a favorable business climate and providing a platform for dialogue between industry players and stakeholders, including local communities.

The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber represents companies engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and oilfield services. It serves as a unified voice for the industry, offering advocacy, networking, and educational services to its members. The Chamber also plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the industry and broader stakeholders, ensuring that the sector’s growth aligns with national development goals.

As Ghana seeks to reinvigorate its oil and gas sector, the collaboration between the government and industry players will be crucial. With declining production and a challenging global energy landscape, the stakes are high. However, the renewed commitment from both sides offers a glimmer of hope for a sector that remains vital to the nation’s economic future.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to address regulatory bottlenecks, attract new investments, and leverage local expertise to drive growth. For Ghana, the path to energy resilience and sustainability hinges on these collaborative efforts, making this partnership a potential turning point for the industry.