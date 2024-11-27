Energy Minister Herbert Krapa and President Akufo-Addo Assure Ghanaians of Stable Power Supply

Minister for Energy, Herbert Krapa, has assured the public that recent electricity supply challenges have been resolved, with the country now experiencing uninterrupted power supply.

This follows a period of intermittent outages caused by the temporary shutdown of the Asogli power plant, which had led to a shortfall in power supply across various regions.

In an exclusive interview with Asaase News, Herbert Krapa confirmed that the Asogli power plant is now operating at full capacity, which has resolved the issue. “The recent shortfall in power supply, which led to the lights going off in some parts of the country, has been resolved,” Krapa stated confidently. He reassured Ghanaians that they would no longer experience power outages, emphasizing that the power supply is now stable.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also addressed the nation on the matter, speaking on Hello FM in Kumasi on November 26. He explained that the power disruptions were due to technical and capacity challenges, rather than financial issues. According to the President, the Ghana Gas supply experienced a setback, and key facilities, such as the Asogli power plant, were temporarily out of operation.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we had challenges, especially with the Ghana Gas supply tripping, which contributed to the outages. However, this was not a financial issue. The real problem was capacity constraints,” the President clarified. He reassured the public that the government, working closely with energy sector stakeholders, has addressed the technical issues.

“The Asogli plant is now back online, and from today, I can assure the country that there will be no further power outages,” President Akufo-Addo said, emphasizing that the situation has been fully resolved, and the energy sector is now stable and secure.

Both officials have aimed to provide reassurance to Ghanaians, ensuring that the energy sector is back on track and that power supply will be consistent moving forward.