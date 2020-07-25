Mr. John-Peter Amewu, the Minister of Energy and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Hohoe Constituency, has inspected ongoing development projects in Hohoe.

The tour took the Minister to the Dzandu and Togbe Gboxo streets, a 40-room store at Veku market and the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Mr. Amewu, during a media interaction, said the construction of the 7,000-capacity stadium was to revive the sporting spirit of the youth in the Constituency.

He said the project, which started in 2005 during his tenure as a District Chief Executive (DCE), was stalled after he left office.

He said the Astroturf stadium estimated at a cost of GHC8 million would be completed in 2021.

“The interesting thing about the project is that it is not a District Assembly budgeted project.”

“I go in to look for funding, some friends and government institutions we wrote to were interested in the model because it was not funded by the government.”

The Minister said more than 800 youth in the Constituency had benefitted from employment opportunities as well as elaborated educational programme for teachers and students.

He said women in trading and other businesses had benefitted from facilities form the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to boost and expand their businesses to sustain the “Agenda for Development” for the constituents.

Madam Agnes Lobo, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that she was pleased with the development projects initiated by Mr Amewu, and said it would help to improve the standard of living of the people.

Other projects being undertaken by the Parliamentary Candidate include construction and face-lifting of Wli-Todzi, Gbledi-Gbogame/Chebi, Bungalow and Torkoni/Blave, Alabato junction and stadium town roads.

The rest of the projects are provision of street lights in Wli, Fodome, Alavanyo, Gbi and Gbledi traditional areas and the organisation of radio lectures for students in the Constituency.

All these projects are on different levels of completion in the Constituency.

