Energy Minister John Jinapor Appoints Committee to Develop ECG Privatization Plan

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has appointed a seven-member technical committee tasked with consulting stakeholders in the power distribution sector and developing a comprehensive plan for the privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) within one month.

The committee, which consists of energy experts and key industry stakeholders, will focus on crafting strategies to transition ECG to private sector management to enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery.

Addressing concerns about the government’s intentions, Jinapor reassured the public that the goal was not to outright sell ECG, but to involve the private sector while ensuring strong local participation. “Let me assure the nation that we have not decided to sell ECG. Ours is to ensure that we get the private sector involved, and we also want to emphasise local participation,” he stated.

The Energy Minister emphasized the importance of a transparent, inclusive, and effective approach throughout the process. He tasked the committee with engaging with all relevant stakeholders, including ECG workers, unions, consumers, and other key players in the sector. “We want this to be done in a transparent, effective, and responsible way. The committee is supposed to consult all stakeholders,” Jinapor said.

Given the current state of the energy sector, Jinapor expressed urgency in completing the process. “The energy sector is bleeding, and if nothing is done in the shortest possible time, the sector will collapse,” he warned. The committee’s findings and recommendations are expected to set the foundation for addressing long-standing inefficiencies at ECG and ensuring a more reliable power distribution system in the country. The plan is aimed at revitalizing the sector and improving service delivery for all Ghanaians.