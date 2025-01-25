Energy Minister John Jinapor Inspects Tema Harbour Amid Unresolved Container Crisis

The Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, recently conducted an inspection tour at the Tema Harbour to assess the situation surrounding approximately 2,500 containers left uncleared by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

These containers, which hold critical materials purchased under the previous administration, have been accumulating significant demurrage charges, amounting to an eye-watering GHS 1.5 billion.

This inspection underscores the Minister’s commitment to addressing inefficiencies within the energy sector and ensuring the effective use of national resources. The issue of these uncleared containers highlights broader concerns about inter-agency coordination and resource management, revealing lapses that have led to a substantial financial burden on the country.

Minister Jinapor expressed his deep concern about the situation, calling it “unacceptable” and vowing to take decisive steps to rectify the issue. He emphasized the importance of clearing the containers promptly to prevent further losses and ensure that critical energy materials are put to use in advancing key projects that benefit the Ghanaian public.

Beyond resolving the immediate issue, the Minister assured Ghanaians that steps would be implemented to prevent similar situations from arising in the future. He stressed the need for efficient public resource management as a cornerstone of the country’s developmental goals, underscoring the importance of accountability and operational efficiency in advancing national initiatives.