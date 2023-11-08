Energy minister notifies of another spillage if need arises

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy, has served notice of another spillage by the Volta River Authority if the need arises.

“If it becomes necessary, the VRA will spill again. Officials are still monitoring the inflows into the Akosombo and Kpong Dams,” he observed.

Dr Opoku Prempeh said on Wednesday on the floor of Parliament when he briefed the House on the recent spill by VRA and the havoc it had caused in parts of the Volta Region.

He, however, explained that if the VRA had not been proactive, the water would have overtopped the dam, which would have been an unimaginable catastrophe for the people.

“…Mr Speaker, the spillage was the only option to ensure the safety of the dam. The controlled spillage led to the preservation of lives, the Akosombo Dam and Sogakope Bridge,” the Minister said.

He expressed optimism at how no death had been recorded so far by the spillage.

“Thankfully no death has been recorded,” Dr Opoku Prempeh told Parliament.

On September 15, 2023, the Volta River Authority started a controlled spill from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

This was due to the heavy rainfall in the Volta River catchment, resulting in a fast rise in the water level at Akosombo Dam.

The spill was, therefore, necessary to prevent the overtopping of the dam and to protect the dam’s integrity.

However, by the beginning of October, the water level was still rising rapidly, exceeding the maximum operating level of 276 feet. Following persistent rains and a continued rise in the water level, VRA allegedly increased the spill rate from October 9, 2023.

This resulted in increased flooding in several communities in the North, South and Central Tongu Districts, as well as Ada East District.