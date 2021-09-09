Energy Minister presents LEDs street lights/bulbs to Vice Chancellors Ghana

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, has presented light-emitting diodes (LEDs) street lights and bulbs to Vice Chancellors Ghana for distribution to eight public universities.

In all, a total of 7,571 150W LED street lights, 12,801 13W LED bulbs, 10,720 9W LED bulbs and 7,820 6W LED bulbs are to be released to the universities.

The beneficiary institutions include; the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA); Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ); Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU); Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST); University of Energy and Natural Resources; University of Education, Winneba; University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho; and University for Development Studies, Tamale.

The donation was in response to a request by the Vice Chancellors of Public Universities for the Ministry of Energy’s assistance in providing a very important amenity to facilitate learning activities and enhance security on the campuses.

The items were received by Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey, the Chairman of Vice Chancellors Ghana.

Dr Opoku Prempeh said in accordance with the Government’s policy decision to encourage the efficient use of energy in view of the increasing electricity costs, the Ministry of Energy had embarked upon a nation-wide Energy Conservation and Demand-side Management (EDSM) exercise targeting, particularly homes, light industry and strategic institutions including schools, since their collective energy consumption accounts for over half of the national electricity demand.

“As part of this intervention, the Government of Ghana has decided to promote a shift from the use of incandescent, compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and other less efficient lighting systems to LEDs,” he said.

He noted that in response to the request by the Chairman of the Vice Chancellors of Public Universities, the Ministry of Energy, as part of its efforts to supply the lamps free of charge, released some of the LED street lights and bulbs to the Vice Chancellors of eight public universities.

Dr Opoku Prempeh advised that the items be maintained regularly to ensure they last, saying, “In this regard, you may engage certified electrical maintenance technicians to regularly check and maintain the street lights and other accessories”.

Prof Amartey, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, expressed gratitude to the Minister for the items.