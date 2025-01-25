Energy Minister to Investigate ECG’s Procurement Amid Growing Concerns

Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has revealed plans to launch an investigation into the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) procurement processes following concerns over financial inefficiencies and questionable purchases.

Dr. Jinapor made the announcement during the inauguration of a seven-member committee tasked with crafting a model for the private sector’s involvement in managing ECG.

According to Dr. Jinapor, ECG has committed to procuring materials and products worth 13 billion cedis, with a repayment plan extending over 25 years. Some of these items have already expired, raising questions about the prudence of such long-term purchases. These developments have prompted the government to look more closely at the company’s procurement procedures, and a special committee has been set up to investigate and identify any potential issues.

“I think it’s time we take a hard look at ECG’s procurement practices,” Dr. Jinapor said. “This issue cannot be allowed to fester, and we need to find out what went wrong.”

The committee, which consists of experts from various sectors, will have one month to present its findings and recommendations. Its task is not only to uncover any procurement irregularities but also to help create a model that will introduce more private sector involvement in ECG’s operations. This initiative is expected to streamline service delivery, enhance efficiency, and address some of the challenges that have long plagued the utility company.

In the midst of these procurement concerns, Dr. Jinapor also highlighted ECG’s growing financial troubles, including its inability to clear 2,500 containers at the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority, which has resulted in penalties of approximately 1.5 billion cedis. The delays are exacerbating financial losses, and the situation is compounded by a recent audit revealing a significant under-declaration of revenues, estimated at GHS 567 million. The discrepancies between ECG’s cash settlement systems and its Cash Waterfall Mechanism have raised alarms about the company’s internal controls.

The energy minister’s comments signal a broader effort to reform ECG, an entity that has faced mounting pressure due to mismanagement and inefficiency. It remains to be seen whether these new investigations and recommendations will be enough to reverse ECG’s fortunes and restore public trust in the utility company.