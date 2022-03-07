Energy Minister Woos More Investors For Ghana’s Energy Sector

Energy Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh at the weekend led the Ministry of Energy and its sector agencies to host Energy Business leaders and decision-makers at Sofitel the Palm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

At the request of Ghana’s Energy sector, these investors were met on the sidelines of EXPO 2020 which has entered its final month.

Dubbed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), lead organisers of Ghana’s participation in the EXPO as the Energy Month, the month of March is being utilized by the Ministry of Energy and its agencies to pitch for investment into Ghana’s energy sector.

In his remarks, Dr Prempeh indicated that Ghana’s Petroleum and Power sectors are awash with numerous opportunities which investors can leverage on.

He further said Ghana offers a wealth of opportunities in the energy sector, from which both the state and prospective investors stand to benefit immensely.

He reiterated that Ghana’s stable political climate, respect for the rule of law and high regard for democratic accountability makes it the safest destination for private sector investment.

He also intimated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s expected visit to the UAE in furtherance of Ghana’s investment quest is a clear demonstration of the commitment at the highest levels of government to securing the right investor partnerships.

Dr Prempeh noted that he I had no doubt that by the end of the energy month of March, the Ministry and its agencies through various channels would have made unassailable investment arguments in the country’s favour for growth and expansion.