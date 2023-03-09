Energy Ministry Distributes 38,000 Eco-Friendly Cookstoves

The ministry of Energy and its partners have so far distributed 38,000 eco-friendly cookstoves out of the 500,000 expected to be distributed across the country to households since its inception in 2020.

The project is an initiation of the Ministry of Energy and is facilitated by the Climate Change Centre (CCC) in Korea and funded by a South Korean company, Korea East-West Power Corporation.

Speaking with Deputy Director of Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Project Coordinator, Mr Seth Agbeve Mahu ahead of a tour to the Improved Cookstoves Production Sites, he indicated that the project was targeted at reducing global greenhouse gas emissions and aimed also at mitigating global climate change.

The carbon dioxide emissions from the cookstoves will be ceded to meet Korea’s carbon dioxide emission footprint.

He averred that under the project, local companies will produce the cook stoves based on specifications and standards and send them to the Ministry of Energy for assessment and distribution.

Mr Seth Agbeve Mahu also indicated that the project forms part of the international initiative to help solve the problem of climate change and help achieve the sustainable development goals.

The project, estimated at US5.5million, will cover an implementation period of five years after which it is expected to be scaled up.

The 500,000 improved clean stoves he said, would be distributed freely across all districts in the country.

Touching on the benefits of the improved clean stove, he stated that health of families would improve as the biomass combustion in the household would decrease.

Additionally, Mr Mahu said the initiative would help to reduce deforestation and the loss of biodiversity and increase carbon absorption and help to save fuel purchase costs.

The initiative would also provide jobs for Ghanaians who would be employed to manufacture, install, maintain and distribute the stoves during the term of the project.

So far, he said 50 Districts have been covered including districts in Ashanti Region, Eastern Region, Greater Accra, and Volta Region.

“We will soon move to the other Regions,” he said.

At the Production site, Francis Kojo Kugblenu in charge of the process at REKOFF Company at Joma Agbozume, took the media through the process of production and indicated that he has employed over hundred people who perform different tasks.